Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. B. Riley lifted their target price on Marvell Technology from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Roth Mkm assumed coverage on Marvell Technology in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. They set a buy rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities restated a buy rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Barclays cut their price target on Marvell Technology from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price target on Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Marvell Technology presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $67.96.

Marvell Technology Trading Down 0.4 %

Marvell Technology stock opened at $54.26 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $46.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Marvell Technology has a 12 month low of $33.75 and a 12 month high of $67.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.96.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 5.20% and a negative net margin of 10.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Marvell Technology will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 4th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently -36.92%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marvell Technology

In other news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.96, for a total transaction of $1,678,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 885,245 shares in the company, valued at $49,538,310.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.96, for a total transaction of $1,678,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 885,245 shares in the company, valued at $49,538,310.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.62, for a total value of $263,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 134,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,076,969.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 102,000 shares of company stock worth $5,573,990 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in Marvell Technology in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Marvell Technology by 1,328.1% during the 3rd quarter. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 457 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Marvell Technology by 216.2% during the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 411 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new position in Marvell Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Marvell Technology by 67.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 429 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. 83.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops, scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

Further Reading

