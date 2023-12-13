Masco (NYSE:MAS) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Free Report) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of Masco from $66.00 to $61.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Masco from $74.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Masco from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Masco from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Masco from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Masco currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.62.

Masco Price Performance

MAS stock opened at $64.34 on Monday. Masco has a 1 year low of $45.74 and a 1 year high of $64.67. The company has a market cap of $14.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.43, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $55.82 and a 200 day moving average of $56.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.91, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The construction company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.09. Masco had a net margin of 10.39% and a negative return on equity of 1,363.56%. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. Masco’s revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Masco will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Masco

In other news, VP Kenneth G. Cole sold 27,043 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.48, for a total value of $1,689,646.64. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 70,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,385,971.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Masco news, insider Jai Shah sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.38, for a total transaction of $1,559,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 34,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,165,147.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Kenneth G. Cole sold 27,043 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.48, for a total value of $1,689,646.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 70,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,385,971.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Masco

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Masco by 118,819.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,978,187 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $325,672,000 after purchasing an additional 6,972,319 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Masco by 48.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,629,040 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $265,614,000 after purchasing an additional 1,514,220 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Masco in the 4th quarter valued at $69,716,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its holdings in Masco by 90.3% in the 2nd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 2,850,990 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $163,590,000 after acquiring an additional 1,352,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empower Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Masco in the 1st quarter valued at $45,648,000. Institutional investors own 91.67% of the company’s stock.

About Masco

(Get Free Report)

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

