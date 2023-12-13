McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) PT Raised to $340.00

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Truist Financial from $335.00 to $340.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the fast-food giant’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $315.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $330.00 to $285.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Thursday, October 19th. They set a buy rating and a $287.00 price target on the stock. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $330.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $330.00 to $310.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, McDonald’s has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $316.59.

MCD stock opened at $291.45 on Tuesday. McDonald’s has a 12 month low of $245.73 and a 12 month high of $299.35. The firm has a market cap of $211.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $268.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $279.64.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The fast-food giant reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.19. McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.31% and a negative return on equity of 157.19%. The firm had revenue of $6.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.56 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.68 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that McDonald’s will post 11.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.67 per share. This is an increase from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.80%.

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.26, for a total transaction of $1,217,143.62. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,160 shares in the company, valued at $2,756,001.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 5,606 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $1,569,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 29,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,128,680. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.26, for a total transaction of $1,217,143.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,756,001.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,755 shares of company stock worth $5,380,457. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dfpg Investments LLC grew its position in McDonald’s by 10.9% during the second quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 10,807 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $3,179,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares during the period. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. boosted its position in McDonald’s by 5.9% during the second quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 1,153 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Register Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in McDonald’s by 46.4% during the second quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 947 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Northwest Bancshares Inc. boosted its position in McDonald’s by 1.8% during the second quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 4,056 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,210,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in McDonald’s by 0.5% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 454,405 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $135,599,000 after purchasing an additional 2,254 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

