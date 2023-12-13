MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) Price Target Lowered to C$30.00 at BMO Capital Markets

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG – Free Report) had its target price cut by BMO Capital Markets from C$31.00 to C$30.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities decreased their price target on MEG Energy from C$31.00 to C$30.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of MEG Energy from C$31.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of MEG Energy from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and upped their target price for the stock from C$31.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Friday, December 8th. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of MEG Energy from C$27.00 to C$31.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, ATB Capital upped their target price on MEG Energy from C$31.50 to C$32.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$28.50.

Shares of MEG Energy stock opened at C$23.01 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.51. MEG Energy has a twelve month low of C$16.64 and a twelve month high of C$28.42. The stock has a market cap of C$6.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.78. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$26.14 and its 200 day moving average is C$24.27.

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported C$0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.95 by C($0.09). The business had revenue of C$1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.40 billion. MEG Energy had a net margin of 11.05% and a return on equity of 13.80%. Sell-side analysts forecast that MEG Energy will post 2.968593 EPS for the current year.

MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in the southern Athabasca oil region of Alberta, Canada. The company develops oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.

