MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP) Receives $24.50 Consensus PT from Brokerages

MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the four analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.50.
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on MEI Pharma from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on MEI Pharma in a report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded MEI Pharma from a “d-” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th.
Insider Transactions at MEI Pharma
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new position in MEI Pharma during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. BML Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in MEI Pharma during the second quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MEI Pharma in the first quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in shares of MEI Pharma by 50.4% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 379,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 127,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of MEI Pharma by 162.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 167,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 103,480 shares during the last quarter. 41.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
MEI Pharma Trading Down 0.9 %
NASDAQ MEIP opened at $6.56 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.72. The company has a market capitalization of $43.71 million, a PE ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.81. MEI Pharma has a 12 month low of $4.00 and a 12 month high of $7.97.
MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $8.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.47) by $9.93. The business had revenue of $65.30 million during the quarter. MEI Pharma had a return on equity of 86.21% and a net margin of 39.06%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that MEI Pharma will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
MEI Pharma Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were given a dividend of $1.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th.
About MEI Pharma
MEI Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company develops Zandelisib, an oral phosphatidylinositol 3-kinase delta inhibitor for the treatment of patients with relapsed/refractory follicular lymphoma; and Voruciclib, an oral cyclin-dependent kinase 9 inhibitor, which is in Phase I clinical trial for acute myeloid leukemia and B-cell malignancies.
