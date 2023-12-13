MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP) Receives $24.50 Consensus PT from Brokerages

MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the four analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.50.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on MEI Pharma from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on MEI Pharma in a report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded MEI Pharma from a “d-” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th.

Get MEI Pharma alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on MEIP

Insider Transactions at MEI Pharma

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, major shareholder Anson Funds Management Lp acquired 48,060 shares of MEI Pharma stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.85 per share, with a total value of $329,211.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 864,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,919,687.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 3.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new position in MEI Pharma during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. BML Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in MEI Pharma during the second quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MEI Pharma in the first quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in shares of MEI Pharma by 50.4% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 379,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 127,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of MEI Pharma by 162.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 167,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 103,480 shares during the last quarter. 41.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MEI Pharma Trading Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ MEIP opened at $6.56 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.72. The company has a market capitalization of $43.71 million, a PE ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.81. MEI Pharma has a 12 month low of $4.00 and a 12 month high of $7.97.

MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $8.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.47) by $9.93. The business had revenue of $65.30 million during the quarter. MEI Pharma had a return on equity of 86.21% and a net margin of 39.06%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that MEI Pharma will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MEI Pharma Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were given a dividend of $1.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th.

About MEI Pharma

(Get Free Report

MEI Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company develops Zandelisib, an oral phosphatidylinositol 3-kinase delta inhibitor for the treatment of patients with relapsed/refractory follicular lymphoma; and Voruciclib, an oral cyclin-dependent kinase 9 inhibitor, which is in Phase I clinical trial for acute myeloid leukemia and B-cell malignancies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MEI Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MEI Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.