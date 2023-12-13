Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Position Boosted by National Pension Service

National Pension Service boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,520,229 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,811 shares during the period. Meta Platforms comprises about 1.6% of National Pension Service’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. National Pension Service’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $991,050,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of META. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in Meta Platforms by 101,072.5% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 777,798,687 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $223,212,667,000 after purchasing an additional 777,029,902 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,223,148,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,072,543,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,796,633,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,731,491,000. 62.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Meta Platforms

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 28,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.60, for a total value of $8,699,595.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Meta Platforms news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 28,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.60, for a total value of $8,699,595.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 8,031 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.31, for a total transaction of $2,700,905.61. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 15,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,049,022.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 433,701 shares of company stock valued at $142,220,645. Insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ META opened at $334.22 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $320.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $303.23. The company has a market capitalization of $858.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.57. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1 year low of $112.46 and a 1 year high of $342.92.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The social networking company reported $4.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.77. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 26.40%. The company had revenue of $34.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 14.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on META. Roth Mkm raised their price target on Meta Platforms from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $405.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Meta Platforms from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Meta Platforms from $365.00 to $355.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, forty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $349.53.

Meta Platforms Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Featured Stories

