Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Shares Sold by Lakehouse Capital Pty Ltd

Lakehouse Capital Pty Ltd reduced its stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 18.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 16,866 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 3,878 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms makes up 4.2% of Lakehouse Capital Pty Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Lakehouse Capital Pty Ltd’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $4,840,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in META. National Pension Service raised its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 3,520,229 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $991,050,000 after purchasing an additional 11,811 shares in the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 4,800 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,378,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,256,794 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,795,575,000 after purchasing an additional 153,967 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 54,789 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $15,723,000 after purchasing an additional 6,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Staley Capital Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 1,939 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. 62.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Meta Platforms

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 28,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.60, for a total value of $8,699,595.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 28,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.60, for a total value of $8,699,595.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,642 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.31, for a total transaction of $3,579,011.02. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 89,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,102,771.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 433,701 shares of company stock worth $142,220,645. 13.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. CICC Research assumed coverage on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Monday, August 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $350.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Roth Mkm boosted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $385.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $380.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, forty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $349.53.

Meta Platforms Price Performance

NASDAQ:META opened at $334.22 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.57. The stock has a market cap of $858.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.50, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.20. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a one year low of $112.46 and a one year high of $342.92. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $320.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $303.23.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The social networking company reported $4.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $34.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.58 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 26.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.64 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 14.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

