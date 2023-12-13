Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Stake Lowered by Sunbelt Securities Inc.

Sunbelt Securities Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,829 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 1,937 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up about 2.0% of Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $13,563,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 534.5% during the 2nd quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC now owns 184 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 157.0% during the 1st quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 203 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 2nd quarter worth $601,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 39.0% during the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 303 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. 69.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Microsoft Stock Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $374.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.78 trillion, a PE ratio of 36.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.90. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $219.35 and a fifty-two week high of $384.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $353.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $339.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The software giant reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $56.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.52 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 38.79% and a net margin of 35.31%. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.35 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 11.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.04%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim raised shares of Microsoft from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $410.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $398.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Macquarie reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $405.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $420.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday, November 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $392.93.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 24,681 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.00, for a total transaction of $9,107,289.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 183,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,807,809. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

