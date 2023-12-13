Montchanin Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Montchanin Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) by 159.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,610 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,450 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises about 0.8% of Montchanin Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Montchanin Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $731,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2.5% in the second quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 11,645 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,518,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter valued at $123,733,000. King Wealth increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 4.6% in the second quarter. King Wealth now owns 29,352 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,826,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296 shares during the period. Meitav Investment House Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 3.3% during the second quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 636,652 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $81,543,000 after purchasing an additional 20,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ascension Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the second quarter valued at $2,001,000. 57.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amazon.com Price Performance

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $147.48 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $137.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $133.83. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.43 and a 12 month high of $149.26. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 trillion, a PE ratio of 76.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.17.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.27. Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 12.75%. The company had revenue of $143.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.53 billion. Analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $174.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.88.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.64, for a total transaction of $63,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,520 shares in the company, valued at $13,363,052.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 42,816 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.13, for a total value of $6,213,886.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 64,380 shares in the company, valued at $9,343,469.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.64, for a total transaction of $63,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 105,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,363,052.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 112,645 shares of company stock valued at $16,107,979 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

