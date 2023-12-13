Montchanin Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Montchanin Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 469.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,198 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the quarter. DuPont de Nemours comprises approximately 1.5% of Montchanin Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Montchanin Asset Management LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $1,294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in DuPont de Nemours by 107.0% in the second quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 354 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its position in DuPont de Nemours by 166.1% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 495 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DD opened at $70.91 on Wednesday. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.80 and a 1-year high of $78.74. The stock has a market cap of $30.49 billion, a PE ratio of 7.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $71.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.80.

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.08. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 37.49% and a return on equity of 6.18%. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is 14.89%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on DD shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $83.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $77.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DuPont de Nemours presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.75.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing various steps of the manufacturing process.

