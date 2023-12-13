Montchanin Asset Management LLC Has $1.27 Million Stock Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Montchanin Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,602 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 40 shares during the quarter. Adobe accounts for 1.5% of Montchanin Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Montchanin Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,272,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Adobe during the second quarter worth about $673,000. Castleark Management LLC lifted its stake in Adobe by 11.1% during the second quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 36,435 shares of the software company’s stock worth $17,816,000 after purchasing an additional 3,650 shares during the period. Franchise Capital Ltd bought a new position in Adobe during the second quarter worth about $4,401,000. National Pension Service lifted its stake in Adobe by 1.9% during the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 728,429 shares of the software company’s stock worth $352,392,000 after purchasing an additional 13,872 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Adobe by 12.0% during the second quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 2,650 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ADBE shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $615.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Adobe from $670.00 to $690.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Adobe from $565.00 to $611.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Adobe from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $660.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $630.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $612.21.

Adobe Price Performance

ADBE opened at $633.66 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $574.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $531.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $318.60 and a 52 week high of $633.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $288.51 billion, a PE ratio of 57.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.34.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 14th. The software company reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.98 by $0.11. Adobe had a net margin of 27.11% and a return on equity of 37.73%. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 12.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 264 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $524.70, for a total value of $138,520.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,127,658.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 264 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $524.70, for a total value of $138,520.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,127,658.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 116 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $533.56, for a total transaction of $61,892.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,163,585.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,467 shares of company stock valued at $1,337,400 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Profile

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

