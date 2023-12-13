Montchanin Asset Management LLC Lowers Stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Montchanin Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 135,880 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the period. Enterprise Products Partners comprises approximately 4.1% of Montchanin Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Montchanin Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $3,580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ellsworth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 20,400 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $538,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the period. Day & Ennis LLC raised its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Day & Ennis LLC now owns 12,234 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the period. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV raised its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 53,537 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,411,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP raised its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 22,069 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $582,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the period. Finally, Marcum Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 2.6% during the second quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 16,335 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EPD shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Pickering Energy Partners initiated coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Enterprise Products Partners has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.09.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director John R. Rutherford acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.96 per share, with a total value of $259,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 137,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,567,501.08. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 32.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Enterprise Products Partners Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSE EPD opened at $26.02 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 1.04. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 52 week low of $23.14 and a 52 week high of $27.95.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.08 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 19.32% and a net margin of 11.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Enterprise Products Partners Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.69%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 30th. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is 81.63%.

About Enterprise Products Partners

(Free Report)

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.