Montchanin Asset Management LLC Raises Stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Montchanin Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,550 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific makes up 2.7% of Montchanin Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Montchanin Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $2,374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 82 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 229.2% in the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 79 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. 87.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $530.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $625.00 to $585.00 in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $475.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $580.00 to $515.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $657.00 to $579.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Thermo Fisher Scientific has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $596.75.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TMO opened at $497.47 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $192.21 billion, a PE ratio of 32.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.83. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12 month low of $415.60 and a 12 month high of $609.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $473.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $509.59.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The medical research company reported $5.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.61 by $0.08. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 13.68% and a return on equity of 18.88%. The firm had revenue of $10.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.08 earnings per share. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 21.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is 9.17%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 14th that allows the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the medical research company to purchase up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $454.41, for a total transaction of $4,544,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 131,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,607,231.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

(Free Report)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the United States and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, clinical next-generation sequencing, bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

