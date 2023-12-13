Montchanin Asset Management LLC Sells 275 Shares of Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR)

Montchanin Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR – Free Report) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,205 shares of the company’s stock after selling 275 shares during the period. Montchanin Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties were worth $526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IIPR. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 41.5% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 8.1% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,893,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 55.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,585,000 after acquiring an additional 4,492 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 8.2% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 64,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,298,000 after acquiring an additional 4,898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 6.5% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 42,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,914,000 after acquiring an additional 2,556 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.52% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director David Stecher sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.75, for a total transaction of $201,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $607,966.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on IIPR. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Compass Point cut shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.75.

Innovative Industrial Properties Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of Innovative Industrial Properties stock opened at $87.94 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 11.66 and a current ratio of 11.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 15.21 and a beta of 1.55. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $63.36 and a 52-week high of $116.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.68.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.02 by ($0.57). The firm had revenue of $77.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.60 million. Innovative Industrial Properties had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 55.01%. On average, analysts anticipate that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. will post 8.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Innovative Industrial Properties Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th were issued a dividend of $1.80 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $7.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.19%. Innovative Industrial Properties’s payout ratio is 124.57%.

Innovative Industrial Properties Profile

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

