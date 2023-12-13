Montchanin Asset Management LLC Sells 6,015 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Montchanin Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 32.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,250 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 6,015 shares during the period. Montchanin Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Truist Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. United Bank boosted its stake in Truist Financial by 4.1% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 74,457 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,222,000 after buying an additional 2,938 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Truist Financial by 33.3% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,365 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after buying an additional 6,593 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in Truist Financial by 3.3% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 22,951 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after buying an additional 738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in Truist Financial by 8.1% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 56,690 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,214,000 after buying an additional 4,234 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TFC opened at $34.10 on Wednesday. Truist Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $25.56 and a 52-week high of $53.34. The stock has a market cap of $45.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.28 and its 200 day moving average is $30.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The insurance provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.02). Truist Financial had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 17.59%. The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a special dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a yield of 7.4%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.39%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TFC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Truist Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $37.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Truist Financial from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Truist Financial from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Truist Financial from $35.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Truist Financial in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.57.

In related news, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.05 per share, with a total value of $280,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 412,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,582,518.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

