Montchanin Asset Management LLC Takes Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Montchanin Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,095 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $463,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NVDA. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. MRP Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, 25 LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $476.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $458.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $444.51. The company has a market cap of $1.18 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.87, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a current ratio of 3.59. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $138.84 and a fifty-two week high of $505.48.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $4.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.99. The firm had revenue of $18.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.19 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 72.28% and a net margin of 42.10%. The company’s revenue was up 205.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 11.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 2.11%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 15,824 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $482.42, for a total transaction of $7,633,814.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,716,447.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.18, for a total transaction of $4,831,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 989,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $478,266,542.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 15,824 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $482.42, for a total value of $7,633,814.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 74,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,716,447.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 46,042 shares of company stock worth $22,208,342. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on NVDA. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $500.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Phillip Securities upgraded NVIDIA from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $500.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Edward Jones cut NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NVIDIA currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $598.08.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

