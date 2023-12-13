Morgan Advanced Materials (LON:MGAM) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $257.45

Morgan Advanced Materials plc (LON:MGAM – Get Free Report) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 257.45 ($3.23) and traded as low as GBX 256.50 ($3.22). Morgan Advanced Materials shares last traded at GBX 258 ($3.24), with a volume of 740,202 shares traded.

Morgan Advanced Materials Stock Up 0.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.45, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.96. The company has a market capitalization of £737.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,250.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 243.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 257.45.

Morgan Advanced Materials Company Profile

Morgan Advanced Materials plc operates as a materials science and application engineering company primarily the United Kingdom. It serves customers in the industrial, transportation, petrochemical and chemical, energy, semiconductor and electronics, healthcare, and security and defense markets. The company was formerly known as The Morgan Crucible Company plc and changed its name to Morgan Advanced Materials plc in March 2013.

