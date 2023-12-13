Morgan Stanley Begins Coverage on CCC Intelligent Solutions (NYSE:CCCS)

Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions (NYSE:CCCS – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Briefing.com reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on CCCS. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on CCC Intelligent Solutions in a report on Thursday, September 21st. They set a buy rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler restated a neutral rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $13.00.

Get CCC Intelligent Solutions alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on CCCS

CCC Intelligent Solutions Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CCCS opened at $11.47 on Tuesday. CCC Intelligent Solutions has a 1-year low of $8.24 and a 1-year high of $13.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 4.13 and a quick ratio of 4.13. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.24. The company has a market capitalization of $7.28 billion, a PE ratio of -57.35 and a beta of 0.62.

CCC Intelligent Solutions (NYSE:CCCS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.02). CCC Intelligent Solutions had a negative net margin of 13.85% and a positive return on equity of 6.29%. The company had revenue of $221.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.12 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that CCC Intelligent Solutions will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CCC Intelligent Solutions

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in CCC Intelligent Solutions in the second quarter worth about $53,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 21.8% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 252.1% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 4,106 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 29.4% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 277.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 5,658 shares during the last quarter. 95.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc provides cloud, mobile, AI, telematics, hyperscale technologies, and applications for the property and casualty insurance economy. The company's cloud-based software as a service platform connects trading partners, facilitates commerce, and supports mission-critical, artificial intelligence enabled digital workflow across the insurance economy, including insurance carriers, collision repairers, parts suppliers, automotive manufactures, financial institution, and others.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CCC Intelligent Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CCC Intelligent Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.