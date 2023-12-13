Morgan Stanley Reaffirms Equal Weight Rating for Tapestry (NYSE:TPR)

Morgan Stanley reiterated their equal weight rating on shares of Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $38.00 target price on the luxury accessories retailer’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on TPR. Citigroup cut their price target on Tapestry from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 18th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Tapestry from $43.00 to $39.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Tapestry from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Redburn Atlantic downgraded Tapestry from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Tapestry from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $45.00.

Shares of NYSE:TPR opened at $33.56 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.69 billion, a PE ratio of 8.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $29.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.11. Tapestry has a 1 year low of $25.99 and a 1 year high of $47.48.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Tapestry had a return on equity of 41.29% and a net margin of 14.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. Analysts forecast that Tapestry will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Tapestry Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 26th. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.17%. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio is 35.62%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tapestry

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 340.7% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 661 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in Tapestry during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in Tapestry during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its position in Tapestry by 718.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 949 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV bought a new position in Tapestry during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. 92.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tapestry

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women's handbags; and women's accessories, such as small leather goods which includes mini and micro handbags, money pieces, wristlets, pouches, and cosmetic cases, as well as novelty accessories including address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and belts, key rings, and charms.

