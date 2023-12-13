MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Redburn Atlantic cut MSCI from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the company from $650.00 to $554.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on MSCI from $610.00 to $600.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on MSCI from $532.00 to $526.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Argus initiated coverage on MSCI in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $580.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and issued a $570.00 price target on shares of MSCI in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $563.86.

Shares of NYSE MSCI opened at $526.02 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $508.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $509.78. The company has a market cap of $41.60 billion, a PE ratio of 43.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.10. MSCI has a twelve month low of $450.00 and a twelve month high of $572.50.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The technology company reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by $0.13. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 97.86% and a net margin of 39.76%. The firm had revenue of $625.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $625.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that MSCI will post 13.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 9th were issued a $1.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. MSCI’s payout ratio is 46.00%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in shares of MSCI during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. ORG Partners LLC raised its holdings in MSCI by 5,600.0% in the 3rd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 57 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Headinvest LLC bought a new stake in MSCI in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in MSCI in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in MSCI by 153.3% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 76 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. 88.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

