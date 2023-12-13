Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) Price Target Raised to $87.00 at TD Cowen

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Free Report) had its target price increased by TD Cowen from $82.00 to $87.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Natera from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Raymond James raised Natera from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Natera from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Natera in a report on Thursday, September 28th. They issued a market perform rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Natera from $76.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $66.56.

NTRA opened at $58.52 on Tuesday. Natera has a fifty-two week low of $35.02 and a fifty-two week high of $63.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $47.85 and a 200-day moving average of $49.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 4.37 and a quick ratio of 4.23. The company has a market capitalization of $7.03 billion, a PE ratio of -12.95 and a beta of 1.33.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The medical research company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.96) by $0.01. Natera had a negative return on equity of 72.98% and a negative net margin of 50.50%. The company had revenue of $268.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $259.27 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.25) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Natera will post -3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Natera news, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 2,617 shares of Natera stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.82, for a total value of $119,910.94. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 217,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,968,324.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 2,617 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.82, for a total transaction of $119,910.94. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 217,554 shares in the company, valued at $9,968,324.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathan Sheena sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.23, for a total value of $201,150.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 479,743 shares in the company, valued at $19,300,060.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,655 shares of company stock valued at $1,322,266 in the last three months. Company insiders own 9.42% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in Natera in the first quarter valued at $241,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Natera by 98.7% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 291,626 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $16,191,000 after acquiring an additional 144,843 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG grew its position in Natera by 8.5% in the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 9,953 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $553,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Natera by 14.5% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 32,666 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,590,000 after acquiring an additional 4,128 shares during the period. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its position in Natera by 57.9% in the first quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 15,490 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $860,000 after acquiring an additional 5,678 shares during the period. 92.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. Its products include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus, as well as in twin pregnancies; Horizon carrier screening test for individuals and couples determine if they are carriers of genetic variations that cause certain genetic conditions; Vistara single-gene NIPT screens for 25 single-gene disorders that cause severe skeletal, cardiac, and neurological conditions; Spectrum, preimplantation genetic tests for couples undergoing IVF; Anora that analyzes miscarriage tissue from women; Empower, a hereditary cancer screening test; and non-invasive prenatal paternity product, which allows a couple to establish paternity without waiting for the child to be born.

