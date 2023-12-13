National Pension Service Acquires 47,397 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

National Pension Service increased its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 868,207 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 47,397 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service’s holdings in Amgen were worth $192,013,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in Amgen by 99,178.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 309,188,418 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $68,646,013,000 after buying an additional 308,876,983 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Amgen by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,780,233 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $11,792,621,000 after buying an additional 265,593 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Amgen by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,301,365 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,493,471,000 after buying an additional 1,523,665 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Amgen by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,799,183 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,613,646,000 after buying an additional 368,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,241,858 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,495,917,000 after purchasing an additional 480,421 shares during the period. 74.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,096 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.03, for a total transaction of $572,270.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,968,928.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Amgen news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.81, for a total value of $2,728,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,659,959.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,096 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.03, for a total value of $572,270.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,968,928.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $290.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Amgen from $300.00 to $291.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Leerink Partnrs upgraded Amgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Amgen from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $256.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, SVB Leerink upgraded Amgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $267.00 to $318.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $280.35.

NASDAQ AMGN opened at $273.99 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.71. Amgen Inc. has a 12 month low of $211.71 and a 12 month high of $288.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $270.60 and its 200 day moving average is $252.30. The stock has a market cap of $146.63 billion, a PE ratio of 19.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.58.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The medical research company reported $4.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.65 by $0.31. Amgen had a return on equity of 165.37% and a net margin of 28.20%. The business had revenue of $6.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.70 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 18.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. This is an increase from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.13. Amgen’s payout ratio is currently 60.55%.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

