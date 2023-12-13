National Pension Service Buys 132,768 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

National Pension Service increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 1.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,201,227 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 132,768 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for 1.8% of National Pension Service’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. National Pension Service’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,095,866,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. West Family Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 27,780 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,325,000 after buying an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Alphabet by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 200,965 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $24,056,000 after buying an additional 14,053 shares during the period. West Michigan Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 4,635 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Invesco LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $869,000. Finally, Imprint Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 13,255.2% during the 2nd quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 975,999 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $97,600,000 after purchasing an additional 968,691 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GOOGL. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Roth Mkm boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $152.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Alphabet from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.53.

Insider Activity

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.09, for a total value of $55,477.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,432,754.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 420 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.09, for a total transaction of $55,477.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,988 shares in the company, valued at $3,432,754.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 75,000 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.09, for a total value of $9,831,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 104,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,681,076.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 130,127 shares of company stock valued at $17,085,065. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Performance

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $132.52 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $133.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $129.75. The company has a market cap of $1.66 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.04. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.86 and a fifty-two week high of $141.22.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $64.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.13 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 22.46%. Sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Articles

