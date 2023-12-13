National Pension Service Grows Stock Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

National Pension Service increased its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 5.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,714,816 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 601,205 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for 5.8% of National Pension Service’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. National Pension Service’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $3,589,999,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 534.5% during the second quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC now owns 184 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Syverson Strege & Co raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 157.0% during the first quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 203 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the second quarter valued at approximately $601,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 39.0% during the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 303 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. 69.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MSFT has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $430.00 to $432.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $370.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $425.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $392.93.

Microsoft Price Performance

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $374.38 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.64. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $219.35 and a fifty-two week high of $384.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $353.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $339.25. The company has a market cap of $2.78 trillion, a PE ratio of 36.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.90.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The software giant reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.34. Microsoft had a net margin of 35.31% and a return on equity of 38.79%. The company had revenue of $56.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $54.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.35 EPS. The business's revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 11.13 EPS for the current year.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is 29.04%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 24,681 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.00, for a total value of $9,107,289.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 183,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,807,809. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

About Microsoft

(Free Report)

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

