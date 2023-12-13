National Pension Service Has $1.55 Billion Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

National Pension Service increased its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 5.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,801,501 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 191,893 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for 2.5% of National Pension Service’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. National Pension Service’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,551,849,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in NVIDIA by 84,165.9% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,389,779,605 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $587,904,569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388,130,327 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth $3,900,874,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in NVIDIA by 160,446.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,586,643 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,862,392,000 after purchasing an additional 19,574,443 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the first quarter worth $2,290,856,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,533,756 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,023,783,000 after acquiring an additional 4,621,002 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In other news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 20,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $481.85, for a total value of $9,637,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 109,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,936,041. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 20,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $481.85, for a total value of $9,637,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 109,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,936,041. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.18, for a total value of $4,831,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 989,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $478,266,542.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 46,042 shares of company stock worth $22,208,342. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NVIDIA Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of NVDA opened at $476.57 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $458.26 and its 200 day moving average is $444.51. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 trillion, a PE ratio of 62.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.69. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $138.84 and a 12-month high of $505.48. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $4.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.99. The business had revenue of $18.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.19 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 72.28% and a net margin of 42.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 205.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. Research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 11.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 5th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.11%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on NVDA shares. Raymond James increased their target price on NVIDIA from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. BNP Paribas raised NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $745.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. KeyCorp cut their target price on NVIDIA from $750.00 to $650.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Mizuho increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $590.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $450.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $598.08.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

