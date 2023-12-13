National Pension Service Has $168.40 Million Stock Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

National Pension Service lifted its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 978,590 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,191 shares during the period. National Pension Service’s holdings in American Express were worth $168,396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. West Family Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Express during the 2nd quarter worth about $264,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of American Express by 49.7% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,968,374 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $517,091,000 after buying an additional 985,932 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in American Express by 79.8% in the 2nd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 8,882 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,547,000 after purchasing an additional 3,941 shares during the period. Invesco LLC bought a new stake in American Express in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,361,000. Finally, Imprint Wealth LLC bought a new stake in American Express in the 2nd quarter valued at about $17,338,000. 83.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of American Express in a report on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $181.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler Companies raised shares of American Express to a “neutral” rating and set a $151.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of American Express from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of American Express from $192.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of American Express from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $151.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.42.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Express

In other news, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $143.93 per share, for a total transaction of $143,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $287,860. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 11,344 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.87, for a total transaction of $1,802,221.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 88,376 shares in the company, valued at $14,040,295.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $143.93 per share, for a total transaction of $143,930.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $287,860. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

American Express Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE AXP opened at $171.04 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60. American Express has a 52-week low of $140.91 and a 52-week high of $182.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $156.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $161.75. The stock has a market cap of $124.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.23.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The payment services company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.34. American Express had a net margin of 13.61% and a return on equity of 30.60%. The firm had revenue of $15.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.47 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that American Express will post 11.21 EPS for the current year.

American Express Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 4th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.51%.

American Express Profile

(Free Report)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

Featured Articles

