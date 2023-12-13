National Pension Service Has $172.20 Million Stock Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

National Pension Service increased its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 3.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 812,924 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 27,513 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service’s holdings in Boeing were worth $172,202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Boeing by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,819,108 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $7,774,723,000 after purchasing an additional 868,582 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Boeing by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,416,857 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $5,578,184,000 after acquiring an additional 392,811 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its position in Boeing by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 18,306,455 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $3,865,614,000 after acquiring an additional 863,026 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Boeing by 109,667.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,055,730 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $3,058,456,000 after acquiring an additional 16,041,103 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in Boeing by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 11,115,353 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,347,119,000 after acquiring an additional 185,383 shares during the period. 61.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BA stock opened at $248.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $203.85 and a 200-day moving average of $211.90. The company has a market cap of $150.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.90 and a beta of 1.53. The Boeing Company has a one year low of $176.25 and a one year high of $250.57.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($3.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.21) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $18.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($6.18) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -5.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Boeing from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Boeing in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Boeing in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $265.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Boeing from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $275.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $253.61.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

