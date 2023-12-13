National Pension Service Has $187.91 Million Stock Holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

National Pension Service lessened its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 4.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 474,706 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 20,433 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $187,908,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in S&P Global in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in S&P Global in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in S&P Global in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Rock Creek Group LP acquired a new stake in S&P Global in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co raised its stake in S&P Global by 162.5% in the 2nd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 105 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.50% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling at S&P Global
In other S&P Global news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.28, for a total transaction of $2,431,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 163,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,309,076.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
S&P Global Trading Up 0.7 %
S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.05 by $0.16. S&P Global had a net margin of 20.20% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
S&P Global Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 28th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 27th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.57%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $421.00 to $403.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of S&P Global from $450.00 to $424.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of S&P Global in a report on Thursday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $453.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of S&P Global from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of S&P Global in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $427.78.
About S&P Global
S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through six segments: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.
