National Pension Service Has $580.92 Million Stock Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

National Pension Service increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,250,660 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 84,451 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and Company makes up 0.9% of National Pension Service’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. National Pension Service’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $580,919,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Group LLC increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 159.1% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 156.4% in the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 656.0% in the first quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. 81.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Eli Lilly and Company

In related news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $571.10, for a total value of $382,637.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,708 shares in the company, valued at $2,688,738.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 215,000 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $605.44, for a total transaction of $130,169,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 99,768,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,404,028,326.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 670 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $571.10, for a total transaction of $382,637.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,688,738.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

NYSE LLY opened at $585.08 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market cap of $555.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.33. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $309.20 and a 52-week high of $629.97. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $587.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $528.98.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $9.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.88 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 15.55% and a return on equity of 48.12%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. This is an increase from Eli Lilly and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.88%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $535.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $650.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Argus raised their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $470.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and Company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $570.82.

About Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

