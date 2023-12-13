National Pension Service Purchases 487,603 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

National Pension Service lifted its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 13.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,192,930 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 487,603 shares during the quarter. Tesla makes up 1.7% of National Pension Service’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. National Pension Service’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,079,679,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla in the third quarter valued at $27,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Tesla in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 3,733.3% during the second quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 115 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. MayTech Global Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Tesla in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. 41.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tesla alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Tesla

In other news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.98, for a total value of $1,015,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 104,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,595,769.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.98, for a total value of $1,015,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,716 shares in the company, valued at $26,595,769.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.32, for a total value of $2,565,360.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 68,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,638,680.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,222 shares of company stock worth $7,091,898. Company insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Tesla from $271.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $293.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Friday, September 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, September 18th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $310.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $232.53.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Tesla

Tesla Stock Performance

NASDAQ TSLA opened at $237.01 on Wednesday. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.81 and a 52-week high of $299.29. The company has a market capitalization of $753.44 billion, a PE ratio of 76.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $233.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $245.87.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $23.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.19 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 21.47% and a net margin of 11.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

About Tesla

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.