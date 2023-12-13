National Pension Service Sells 11,832 Shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

National Pension Service cut its stake in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 387,212 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,832 shares during the period. National Pension Service’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $170,412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. West Family Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 4.2% during the second quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 10,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,860,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 13.1% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,214,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,428,243,000 after acquiring an additional 372,937 shares in the last quarter. Invesco LLC purchased a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the second quarter worth approximately $204,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 2.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 373,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,864,000 after acquiring an additional 7,181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. raised its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 17.0% during the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 6,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,720,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. 87.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Elevance Health alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Elevance Health news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 64 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $454.35, for a total value of $29,078.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,291,262.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Elevance Health Stock Performance

Shares of ELV stock opened at $483.44 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $462.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $456.10. The stock has a market cap of $113.59 billion, a PE ratio of 18.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.84. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $412.00 and a 12 month high of $544.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The company reported $8.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.45 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $42.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.69 billion. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 20.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $7.53 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 33.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Elevance Health Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be issued a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 5th. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio is 23.24%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $569.00 to $552.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $585.00 to $587.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $547.00 target price on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $565.82.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ELV

Elevance Health Company Profile

(Free Report)

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health benefits company. The company operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. It supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey connecting to the care, support, and resources to lead healthier lives.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Elevance Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elevance Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.