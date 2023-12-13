National Pension Service Sells 27,658 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

National Pension Service reduced its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,246,298 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 27,658 shares during the quarter. Mastercard comprises about 0.8% of National Pension Service’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. National Pension Service’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $483,152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MA. Bornite Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $21,442,000. United Bank boosted its position in Mastercard by 34.5% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 6,007 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,147,000 after buying an additional 1,541 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in Mastercard by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 272,358 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $97,335,000 after buying an additional 63,040 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,168,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the 1st quarter worth approximately $12,926,000. 74.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $413.13, for a total value of $1,652,520.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,575,865.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.45, for a total transaction of $47,489,249.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 98,424,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,150,222,216.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $413.13, for a total transaction of $1,652,520.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,235 shares in the company, valued at $2,575,865.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 520,776 shares of company stock valued at $200,842,951. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MA has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Mastercard from $510.00 to $496.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $475.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mastercard currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $451.32.

Mastercard Stock Performance

NYSE MA opened at $420.98 on Wednesday. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $336.43 and a 1 year high of $421.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $394.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.67, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $397.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $395.29.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The credit services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.18. Mastercard had a net margin of 44.85% and a return on equity of 188.83%. The firm had revenue of $6.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.68 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, December 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $11.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the credit services provider to purchase up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Mastercard Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 9th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. This is an increase from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 8th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 19.86%.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

