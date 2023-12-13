Nautilus Biotechnology (NASDAQ:NAUT) Trading Up 0.3%

Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAUT – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $2.98 and last traded at $2.91. Approximately 43,209 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 101,978 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.90.
Nautilus Biotechnology Trading Up 0.3 %
The firm has a market cap of $363.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.94 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.79 and a 200-day moving average of $3.12.
Nautilus Biotechnology (NASDAQ:NAUT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.05. As a group, research analysts expect that Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc. will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Nautilus Biotechnology Company Profile
Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc, a development stage life sciences company, engages in creating a platform technology for quantifying and unlocking the complexity of the proteome. It develops Nautilus Platform, a proteomics platform that includes end-to-end solution comprised of instruments, consumables, and software analysis.
