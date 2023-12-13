Needham & Company LLC Raises Semrush (NASDAQ:SEMR) Price Target to $15.00

Semrush (NASDAQ:SEMR – Free Report) had its target price increased by Needham & Company LLC from $13.00 to $15.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Semrush from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd.

Semrush Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of SEMR stock opened at $11.51 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.04. Semrush has a 12 month low of $7.16 and a 12 month high of $12.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.21 and a beta of 1.50.

Semrush (NASDAQ:SEMR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. Semrush had a negative return on equity of 9.99% and a negative net margin of 6.76%. The firm had revenue of $78.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.66 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Semrush will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Eugenie Levin sold 30,278 shares of Semrush stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.56, for a total value of $228,901.68. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 122,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $923,597.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Semrush news, President Eugenie Levin sold 30,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.56, for a total value of $228,901.68. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 122,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $923,597.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Oleg Shchegolev sold 18,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.53, for a total value of $213,051.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,477,090 shares in the company, valued at $40,090,847.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 789,860 shares of company stock valued at $7,857,189 over the last ninety days. 60.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Semrush by 139.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,396,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,507,000 after acquiring an additional 1,976,368 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Semrush by 15.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,958,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,165,000 after acquiring an additional 401,762 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Semrush by 221.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 540,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,171,000 after acquiring an additional 372,147 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Semrush by 92.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 646,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,185,000 after buying an additional 310,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Semrush by 2,018.8% during the first quarter. Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC now owns 306,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,085,000 after buying an additional 292,500 shares in the last quarter. 32.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Semrush Holdings, Inc develops an online visibility management software-as-a-service platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company enables companies to identify and reach the right audience for their content through the right channels. Its platform enables the company's customers to understand trends and act upon insights to enhance the online visibility, and drive traffic to their websites and social media pages, as well as online listings, distribute targeted content to their customers, and measure the digital marketing campaigns.

