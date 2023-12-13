Needham & Company LLC Reiterates Buy Rating for HireRight (NYSE:HRT)

HireRight (NYSE:HRT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $15.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price points to a potential upside of 15.21% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of HireRight from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of HireRight from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of HireRight in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of HireRight in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.63.

HireRight Price Performance

Shares of HRT opened at $13.02 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.08 and a beta of 0.17. HireRight has a fifty-two week low of $8.50 and a fifty-two week high of $13.52. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.92 and its 200-day moving average is $10.62.

HireRight (NYSE:HRT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $188.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.57 million.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HireRight

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HRT. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of HireRight in the third quarter worth $35,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of HireRight by 727.5% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 4,358 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of HireRight in the fourth quarter worth $72,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of HireRight in the first quarter worth $120,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of HireRight by 128.4% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 4,610 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.49% of the company’s stock.

About HireRight

HireRight Holdings Corporation provides technology-driven workforce risk management and compliance solutions worldwide. The company offers background screening, verification, identification, monitoring, and drug and health screening services for customers. It provides its services through software and data platform that integrates into its customers' human capital management systems enabling workflows for workforce hiring, onboarding, and monitoring.

