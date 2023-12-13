Neo Ivy Capital Management Acquires New Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 2,514 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $1,107,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Netflix by 4.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,911,686 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $13,175,799,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240,512 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Netflix by 0.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,564,250 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $8,140,977,000 after acquiring an additional 92,075 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Netflix by 3.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,699,906 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $7,356,142,000 after acquiring an additional 504,416 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in Netflix by 305,647.4% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 15,168,128 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $6,681,409,000 after acquiring an additional 15,163,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its stake in Netflix by 2.5% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,431,257 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $5,035,234,000 after acquiring an additional 274,584 shares during the last quarter. 79.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 6,842 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $459.36, for a total value of $3,142,941.12. Following the sale, the director now owns 152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,822.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 81,347 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.33, for a total transaction of $35,412,789.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 122,936 shares of company stock worth $52,392,547 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.45% of the company's stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX opened at $463.00 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $427.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $423.85. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $273.41 and a 1-year high of $485.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $202.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.24. Netflix had a net margin of 13.82% and a return on equity of 20.68%. The company had revenue of $8.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 12.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on NFLX shares. KeyCorp raised shares of Netflix from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $510.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Loop Capital raised shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $425.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Netflix from $550.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Netflix from $440.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, DZ Bank raised shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $465.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Netflix presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $449.15.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

