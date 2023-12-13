Neo Ivy Capital Management Buys Shares of 86,859 Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG)

Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 86,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,981,000. Northern Oil and Gas accounts for 1.6% of Neo Ivy Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 24.7% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 1.2% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 30,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC increased its stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 3.9% in the second quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 9,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 259.2% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. 98.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Nicholas L. O’grady sold 28,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.96, for a total transaction of $1,156,842.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 147,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,901,972.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Nicholas L. O’grady sold 28,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.96, for a total transaction of $1,156,842.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 147,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,901,972.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Adam A. Dirlam sold 1,392 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.62, for a total transaction of $52,367.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 58,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,188,731.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 41,946 shares of company stock valued at $1,676,830. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Northern Oil and Gas Stock Down 3.6 %

NOG stock opened at $34.88 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.56 and a 52-week high of $43.64. The company has a 50-day moving average of $37.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 1.83.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by ($0.03). Northern Oil and Gas had a net margin of 38.96% and a return on equity of 49.08%. The firm had revenue of $313.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $503.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. will post 6.96 EPS for the current year.

Northern Oil and Gas Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 27th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.59%. This is a positive change from Northern Oil and Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Northern Oil and Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.56%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on NOG shares. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $55.00 to $51.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Northern Oil and Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Northland Securities upped their price objective on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $43.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a report on Monday, December 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.22.

Northern Oil and Gas Company Profile

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It primarily holds interests in the Williston Basin, the Appalachian Basin, and the Permian Basin in the United States.

