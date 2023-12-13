Neo Ivy Capital Management Invests $1.20 Million in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 10,680 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $1,196,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. MGO One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $203,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 201,311 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $22,728,000 after acquiring an additional 7,658 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 23,679 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,673,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC grew its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 65,705 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,418,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Korea Investment CORP grew its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 87,699 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $9,901,000 after acquiring an additional 3,101 shares during the last quarter. 75.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TROW stock opened at $99.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $22.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.15, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.32. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.43 and a 1-year high of $132.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.88.

T. Rowe Price Group ( NASDAQ:TROW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.39. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 25.50% and a return on equity of 18.79%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.86 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 7.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.91%. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is 69.52%.

In related news, VP Robert C.T. Higginbotham sold 5,374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.71, for a total value of $530,467.54. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 38,162 shares in the company, valued at $3,766,971.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP Robert C.T. Higginbotham sold 5,374 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.71, for a total value of $530,467.54. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 38,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,766,971.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider William J. Stromberg sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.48, for a total transaction of $984,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,825,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 60,414 shares of company stock worth $5,898,363. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

TROW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $113.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $109.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $100.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.45.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

