Neo Ivy Capital Management Invests $1.20 Million in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 4,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,201,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HSY. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in Hershey in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hershey in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in Hershey by 121.3% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hershey in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hershey in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 56.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hershey alerts:

Insider Transactions at Hershey

In other news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 182 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.56, for a total transaction of $35,409.92. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,027,742.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 182 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.56, for a total transaction of $35,409.92. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,027,742.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.55, for a total value of $285,825.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 34,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,538,913.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,682 shares of company stock valued at $920,800 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HSY. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Hershey from $300.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Hershey from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Hershey in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $205.00 price target on the stock. Stephens began coverage on shares of Hershey in a research note on Friday, October 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $240.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Hershey from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $240.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $242.19.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Hershey

Hershey Trading Down 0.8 %

HSY stock opened at $184.75 on Wednesday. The Hershey Company has a 1-year low of $183.74 and a 1-year high of $276.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $37.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.93, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.34. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $190.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $217.80.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 54.74% and a net margin of 17.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.17 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that The Hershey Company will post 9.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hershey Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.192 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $4.77 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.46%.

Hershey Profile

(Free Report)

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.