Neo Ivy Capital Management Invests $2.59 Million in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 17,889 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,586,000. Applied Materials comprises 1.4% of Neo Ivy Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMAT. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Chelsea Counsel Co. bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 110.0% during the 2nd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 210 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors own 77.24% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMAT opened at $157.22 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Applied Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $93.68 and a twelve month high of $158.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.99 billion, a PE ratio of 19.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $143.84 and its 200 day moving average is $142.69.

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.14. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 46.12% and a net margin of 25.85%. The company had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.78%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AMAT. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Applied Materials from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Mizuho raised their price objective on Applied Materials from $162.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Applied Materials from $175.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Applied Materials from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $164.21.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

