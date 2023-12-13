Neo Ivy Capital Management Invests $2.72 Million in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 6,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,720,000. McKesson comprises approximately 1.4% of Neo Ivy Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. National Pension Service increased its position in shares of McKesson by 2.9% in the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 306,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,147,000 after acquiring an additional 8,577 shares in the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of McKesson by 148.5% in the second quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 1,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $722,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of McKesson by 8.8% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 646,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,254,000 after acquiring an additional 52,033 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of McKesson by 17.8% in the second quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 992 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco LLC purchased a new position in shares of McKesson in the second quarter worth approximately $3,977,000. 82.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at McKesson

In other news, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $461.26, for a total value of $304,431.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,325 shares in the company, valued at $611,169.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $461.26, for a total value of $304,431.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,325 shares in the company, valued at $611,169.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 25,246 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $446.86, for a total transaction of $11,281,427.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 67,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,121,938.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 39,898 shares of company stock worth $17,987,469. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MCK has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of McKesson in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of McKesson from $459.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of McKesson from $485.00 to $490.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of McKesson from $495.00 to $514.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of McKesson from $427.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $478.50.

McKesson Stock Up 0.0 %

NYSE MCK opened at $462.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.49 billion, a PE ratio of 18.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $456.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $430.31. McKesson Co. has a 12-month low of $331.75 and a 12-month high of $476.35.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $6.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.11 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $77.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.03 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 1.20% and a negative return on equity of 241.79%. The company’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $6.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 27.25 EPS for the current year.

McKesson Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. McKesson’s payout ratio is 9.80%.

McKesson Profile

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

Further Reading

