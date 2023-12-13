Neo Ivy Capital Management Makes New $1.02 Million Investment in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG)

Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 16,332 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,024,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMG. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 62.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,330,654 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $161,837,000 after acquiring an additional 1,283,911 shares in the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro during the 1st quarter worth $49,649,000. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro during the 1st quarter worth $29,141,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 56.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 892,791 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $55,969,000 after buying an additional 320,829 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 1,047.8% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 321,642 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $20,164,000 after buying an additional 293,620 shares during the period. 70.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE SMG opened at $57.12 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $52.18 and its 200-day moving average is $56.55. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a 1 year low of $43.67 and a 1 year high of $88.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of -8.41 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.50.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Announces Dividend

Scotts Miracle-Gro ( NYSE:SMG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported ($2.77) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.83) by $0.06. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a negative net margin of 10.70% and a positive return on equity of 421.70%. The business had revenue of $374.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($2.04) EPS. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s quarterly revenue was down 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Investors of record on Monday, November 27th were paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 24th. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s payout ratio is -38.88%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $55.00 to $49.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Julie Demuesy sold 2,109 shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.72, for a total transaction of $119,622.48. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 17,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $978,136.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO James Hagedorn sold 64,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.69, for a total value of $3,385,859.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 61,088 shares in the company, valued at $3,218,726.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Julie Demuesy sold 2,109 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.72, for a total transaction of $119,622.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 17,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $978,136.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 112,894 shares of company stock valued at $6,354,208 in the last 90 days. 27.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Scotts Miracle-Gro

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells products for lawn, garden care, and indoor and hydroponic gardening in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The company provides lawn care products, comprising lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, and other durable products, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products; and gardening and landscape products, which include water-soluble and continuous-release plant foods, potting mixes, garden soils, mulches and ground cover products, plant-related pest and disease control products, organic garden products, and live goods and seeding solutions.

