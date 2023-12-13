Neo Ivy Capital Management Makes New $1.63 Million Investment in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,552 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,627,000. Intuit comprises about 0.9% of Neo Ivy Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Intuit by 100.0% during the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 58 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Intuit during the first quarter worth about $29,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Intuit during the first quarter worth about $34,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its stake in Intuit by 71.1% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 77 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 95.1% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 80 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. 82.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intuit alerts:

Intuit Trading Up 1.3 %

NASDAQ:INTU opened at $594.18 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $166.33 billion, a PE ratio of 64.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.21. Intuit Inc. has a 52 week low of $370.62 and a 52 week high of $599.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $537.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $505.88.

Intuit Announces Dividend

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The software maker reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 17.34% and a net margin of 17.53%. The business’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 11.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 9th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.34%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on INTU shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Intuit from $410.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. HSBC started coverage on Intuit in a research note on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $520.00 target price for the company. Barclays increased their target price on Intuit from $570.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on Intuit in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Intuit from $500.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $582.78.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Intuit

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Alex G. Balazs sold 2,307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $523.58, for a total value of $1,207,899.06. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,975,990.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Intuit news, EVP Mark P. Notarainni sold 358 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $511.29, for a total transaction of $183,041.82. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $444,311.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alex G. Balazs sold 2,307 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $523.58, for a total value of $1,207,899.06. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,975,990.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 98,940 shares of company stock valued at $56,031,416. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Profile

(Free Report)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.