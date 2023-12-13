Neo Ivy Capital Management Makes New $1.70 Million Investment in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 11,844 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,702,000. VMware accounts for about 0.9% of Neo Ivy Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VMW. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in VMware by 100,043.1% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 374,581,150 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $53,823,565,000 after purchasing an additional 374,207,104 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of VMware by 21.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,317,558 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $2,488,360,000 after buying an additional 3,008,067 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of VMware by 115.8% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,369,317 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $771,518,000 after buying an additional 2,881,564 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of VMware in the fourth quarter valued at $186,457,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of VMware by 181.5% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,210,001 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $251,653,000 after buying an additional 1,424,875 shares in the last quarter. 46.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 5,779 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.29, for a total value of $1,030,337.91. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,668,039.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 40.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:VMW opened at $143.00 on Wednesday. VMware, Inc. has a 12-month low of $109.00 and a 12-month high of $181.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71. The company has a market cap of $61.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.20 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s fifty day moving average is $151.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $153.26.

Several research firms have issued reports on VMW. Mizuho upped their price target on VMware from $158.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, September 1st. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut VMware from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 28th. UBS Group upped their price target on VMware from $180.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on VMware in a report on Saturday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of VMware from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, VMware currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $160.25.

VMware, Inc provides software solutions in the areas of modern applications, cloud management and infrastructure, networking, security, and workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer; and vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to applications running on vSphere; as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with VMware Aria Cloud Management into an integrated stack that delivers ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

