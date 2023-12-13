Neo Ivy Capital Management Purchases New Shares in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 147,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,784,000. Carnival Co. & comprises about 1.5% of Neo Ivy Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Carnival Co. & during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in Carnival Co. & by 168.0% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 959 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new position in Carnival Co. & during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its position in Carnival Co. & by 272.0% during the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 3,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 2,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new position in Carnival Co. & during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.54% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.50 per share, for a total transaction of $1,150,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 378,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,351,232. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Carnival Co. & news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger purchased 350,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.99 per share, for a total transaction of $4,546,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 961,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,486,481.62. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Randall J. Weisenburger purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.50 per share, for a total transaction of $1,150,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 378,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,351,232. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CCL opened at $17.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $19.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.20 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.12. Carnival Co. & plc has a 12-month low of $7.53 and a 12-month high of $19.55.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, September 29th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $6.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.71 billion. Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 8.11% and a negative return on equity of 15.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 59.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.58) EPS. Research analysts expect that Carnival Co. & plc will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of Carnival Co. & from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $11.50 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.44.

Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services. The company operates a fleet of more than 90 ships visit approximately 700 ports under AIDA Cruises, Carnival Cruise Line, Costa Cruises, Cunard, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, P&O Cruises (Australia), P&O Cruises (UK), and Seabourn brand names.

