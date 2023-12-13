Neo Ivy Capital Management Takes $1.20 Million Position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 5,292 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,196,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VRSK. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Verisk Analytics in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 153.1% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 124 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 61.2% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 137 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. 90.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Verisk Analytics alerts:

Verisk Analytics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VRSK opened at $243.28 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.84. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $169.74 and a 52 week high of $249.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $236.75 and a 200 day moving average of $233.64.

Verisk Analytics Dividend Announcement

Verisk Analytics ( NASDAQ:VRSK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.05. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 19.04% and a return on equity of 135.34%. The business had revenue of $677.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $663.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Verisk Analytics news, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 1,516 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.02, for a total value of $372,966.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,807,904.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VRSK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Verisk Analytics in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Argus assumed coverage on Verisk Analytics in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $288.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Verisk Analytics from $260.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $253.00 price objective (up previously from $252.00) on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $248.57.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, and various other fields.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Verisk Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verisk Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.