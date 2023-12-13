Neo Ivy Capital Management Takes $1.20 Million Position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 19,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,201,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Quilter Plc purchased a new stake in Xcel Energy during the first quarter valued at about $255,201,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Xcel Energy during the first quarter valued at about $241,435,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in Xcel Energy during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Quarry LP grew its position in Xcel Energy by 114.5% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the period. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Xcel Energy during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on XEL. Bank of America upgraded Xcel Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Xcel Energy from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Xcel Energy from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 15th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Xcel Energy from $71.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on Xcel Energy from $69.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.55.

Xcel Energy Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ XEL opened at $61.16 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $59.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.45. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.73 and a 52-week high of $72.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.35, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.03). Xcel Energy had a net margin of 11.75% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Xcel Energy Profile

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

