Neo Ivy Capital Management Takes $954,000 Position in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT)

Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 24,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $954,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of New York Times in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of New York Times in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in shares of New York Times in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of New York Times in the second quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of New York Times by 31.9% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NYT opened at $46.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.03 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $43.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.78. The New York Times Company has a 1-year low of $31.46 and a 1-year high of $48.88.

New York Times ( NYSE:NYT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $598.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $589.49 million. New York Times had a return on equity of 16.22% and a net margin of 8.00%. New York Times’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that The New York Times Company will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 6th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. New York Times’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.93%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on NYT shares. StockNews.com cut New York Times from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on New York Times from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.75.

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides news and information for readers and viewers across various platforms worldwide. It offers The New York Times (The Times), a daily and Sunday newspaper in the United States, as well as international edition of The Times; and operates the NYTimes.com website.

