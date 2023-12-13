Neo Ivy Capital Management Takes Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 26,457 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $3,449,000. Amazon.com makes up 1.8% of Neo Ivy Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 701,550,877 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $79,275,249,000 after buying an additional 12,456,995 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Amazon.com by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 335,869,897 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $43,784,000,000 after purchasing an additional 3,970,330 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Amazon.com by 1,838.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 311,971,394 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $33,134,481,000 after purchasing an additional 295,880,050 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 1,792.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 286,047,356 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $30,381,089,000 after purchasing an additional 270,931,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 170,151,722 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $22,116,108,000 after purchasing an additional 4,842,542 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

AMZN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $173.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $180.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.88.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.48, for a total value of $69,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 106,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,750,889.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.48, for a total transaction of $69,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 106,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,750,889.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.19, for a total transaction of $446,752.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,151,298.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 112,645 shares of company stock valued at $16,107,979 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com stock opened at $147.48 on Wednesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.43 and a twelve month high of $149.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $137.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $133.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 trillion, a PE ratio of 76.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.17.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.27. Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 12.75%. The business had revenue of $143.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.53 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

