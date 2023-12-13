Neo Performance Materials (TSE:NEO) Shares Down 0.4%

Neo Performance Materials Inc. (TSE:NEO – Get Free Report) was down 0.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$7.00 and last traded at C$7.03. Approximately 49,899 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 33% from the average daily volume of 73,996 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$7.06.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on NEO shares. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Neo Performance Materials from C$13.00 to C$11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Neo Performance Materials from C$9.50 to C$9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Neo Performance Materials from C$14.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th.

Neo Performance Materials Stock Down 0.4 %

The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.88. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$7.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$8.07. The firm has a market cap of C$298.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.96 and a beta of 1.40.

Neo Performance Materials (TSE:NEO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.14 by C($0.02). Neo Performance Materials had a negative net margin of 2.39% and a negative return on equity of 3.14%. The firm had revenue of C$183.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$191.53 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Neo Performance Materials Inc. will post 0.6006711 EPS for the current year.

Neo Performance Materials Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 18th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 15th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.69%. Neo Performance Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -85.11%.

Insider Activity at Neo Performance Materials

In other Neo Performance Materials news, Senior Officer Jonathan Baksh acquired 10,825 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$6.91 per share, for a total transaction of C$74,807.25. In related news, Director Rahim Suleman purchased 15,000 shares of Neo Performance Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$6.89 per share, for a total transaction of C$103,350.00. Also, Senior Officer Jonathan Baksh acquired 10,825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$6.91 per share, for a total transaction of C$74,807.25. 20.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Neo Performance Materials Company Profile

Neo Performance Materials Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of rare earth, magnetic powders, magnets, and rare metal-based functional materials in Canada and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Magnequench, Chemicals and Oxides, and Rare Metals. The Magnequench segment produces magnetic powders that are used in bonded and hot deformed fully dense neodymium-iron-boron magnets.

Featured Articles

